Italy: ‘Fai Rumore’ confirmed as the Italian Eurovision entry for Rotterdam!

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Diodato will sing his Sanremo winning entry ‘Fai Rumore‘ at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Last Saturday Diodato was crowned the winner of the 7oth Sanremo Song Festival in Italy with his song ‘Fai Rumore‘ and was awarded the golden ticket to defend the Italian colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Today Italian broadcaster has confirmed that Diadato will perform his Sanremo winning song ‘Fai Rumore‘ at the upcoming Eurovision edition. The song has to be shortened from 3:45 minutes to 3:00 minutes in order to comply with the EBU’s rules and regulations.

In the past Il Volo and Francesco Gabbani had to both shorten their songs in order to comply with the Eurovision rules and regulations.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Mahmood was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2019 and won the right to represent Italy at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Soldi. The multi talented Italian star achieved an honorable 2nd place in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.