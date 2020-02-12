The 2020 French Eurovision hopeful, Tom Leeb, will be releasing his Eurovision entry for Rotterdam on Sunday 16 February.

France has gone internal for 2020, after selecting its Eurovision hopeful via a national selection for two years in a row. Tom Leeb was selected via an internal selection by France 2 in order to defend the French colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Eurovision fans will be thrilled that the wait will be over on Sunday, as France 2 will be releasing Tom’s Eurovision

About Tom Leeb

Tom Leeb was born in Paris in 1989 and is the son of famous French comedian Michel Leeb. Tom enjoys much fame and recognition in France. He has studied cinema, theatre, music, dance and singing in New York for five years and speaks fluent English.

Tom has worked in the cinema, television, theatre and released his first album Recollection in 2019.

He released his first single Are we too late in 2018.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2019 the French selected their ESC hopeful and entry via Destination Eurovision, thus sending Bilal Hassani to Tel Aviv with his entry Roi. Bilal placed 16th in the Grand Final in Israel.