Cyprus: Sandro reveals the title of his Eurovision entry

Sandro, the 2020 Cypriot Eurovision hopeful, has unveiled the title of his Eurovision entry for Rotterdam!

Sandro will sing ‘Running‘ at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, a song produced by a composing team led by the multi talented Australian Alfie Arcuri.

Internationally acclaimed Marvin Dietmann will be responsible for Sandro’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam.

Sandro was selected via an internal selection in order to represent Cyprus at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

About Sandro

German born, Sandro aka Alessandro Rütten , is a multi facetted young artist of American/Greek origin. He was raised in Germany where he kicked off his musical career, having competed in the Voice of Germany last year where he reached the semi-finals. The 23 year old participated at the 2019 New Wave Song Festival in Sochi earlier this year where he represented the USA.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The Mediterrranean island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when it placed 2nd with Eleni Foureira‘s epic entry Fuego.

Aphrodite’s island has been represented by some of the biggest names in the Greek and Cypriot music industry: Anna Vissi (1982), Michalis Hatzigiannis (1998), Evridiki (1992,1994,2007), Ivi Adamou (2012), Despina Olympiou (2013), Eleni Foureira ( 2018), Tamta (2019) etc

Cyprus has partaken 36 times in the competition. Next year will mark the island’s 37th Eurovision participation.

In 2019 Cyprus opted for an internal selection and selected Tamta to fly the Cypriot flag at the Eurovision Song Contest. Tamta achieved a 13th place in the Grand Final with her entry Replay.