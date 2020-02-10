Malta was one of the four countries to determine its Eurovision act last weekend. The Mediterranean island determined its Eurovision 2020 hopeful via X Factor Malta.

Destiny Chukunyere won the second edition of X Factor Malta and will defend the Maltese colours at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

A total of four acts battled for the crown at the Grand Final of X Factor Malta last Saturday.

Destiny is no new face to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has partaken at the Junior Eurovision in 2015 when she ended up winning the competition.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 31 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 32nd ESC participation.

In 2019 Malta selected its Eurovision hopeful via X Factor Malta. Michela Pace was crowned the winner of the very first edition of X Factor Malta and was awarded the golden ticket to ESC 2019. Michela flew the Maltese flag in Tel Aviv with Chameleon, achieving a 14th place in the Grand Final.