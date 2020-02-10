Latvia: Samanta Tina flies to Rotterdam!

Last weekend saw a number of countries select their Eurovision acts for Rotterdam, one of them was Latvia. The baltic country determined its Eurovision 2020 act and entry via Supernova.

Samanta Tina was the crowned the winner of Supernova 2020 and was awarded the golden ticket to Rotterdam. A total of 9 nine acts battled for the right to represent Latvia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 Latvian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a public deliberation.

Samanta Tina will represent Latvia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Still Breathing’. Samanta produced the song with Arnis Račinskis and penned the song along with the 2015 Latvian Eurovision representative Amita Savadogo.



She was thrilled with her Supernova victory:

I feel so happy. Finally, it has happened, and I have this happiest ticket to Rotterdam. Yes, I am ready and my message for Europe and the Eurovision Song Contest is that Latvia is still breathing and yes, we can!

Latvia will perform in the second half of the Second Semi-final on 14 May. This year will see the Baltic nation’s 21st Eurovision participation.

Latvia in Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 with Brainstorm and won the contest 2 years later in 2002 in Tallinn with Marie N.

In 2019, Carousel won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with their entry That night. Despite a great performance, the Baltic nation failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third consecutive year.

Latvia has enjoyed mixed fortunes in the competition in its 20 year history, having only made it to the top 10 of the leaderboard four times: 2000 (3rd), 2002 (1st), 2005 (5th) and 2015 (6th).