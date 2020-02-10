The 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Cantó, has performed his Eurovision entry live for the very first time during last nights’s Operacion Triunfo fourth gala.

Last night the 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful Blas Canto graced the fourth gala of the latest edition of Operacion Triunfo where he performed Universo for the very first time.



Blas Cantó canta “Universo” en la Gala 4

Blas also met up with the 2019 Spanish Eurovision representative Miki who interviewed him and shared his Eurovisio experience.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 he nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.