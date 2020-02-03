Czech Republic: Benny Cristo to Rotterdam!

Once again, the Czech Republic goes for a male Eurovision representative! Minutes before, their national selection process passed through history, awarding the golden Eurovision ticket to the young singer Benny Cristo!

Eurovision Song CZ 2020

The country used a revamped version of the Eurovision Song CZ format in order to decide upon its next Eurovision entry. From 20 January to 2 February, viewers from both the Czech Republic and abroad were able to cast their votes via the official Eurovision Song Contest app. The votes of an international jury consisting of 10 former Eurovision entrants were also added in order to determine the selection’s winner.

From a total of 152 songs submitted to national broadcaster ČT, the following 7 were selected to participate in the national selection that took place today:

Olga Lounová –

– Barbora Mochowa –

– Benny Cristo –

– Pam Rabbit –

– Karelll –

– Elis Mraz & Čis T –

– We All Poop –

Winning the race was Benny Cristo, who topped the audience’s results and came second with the international jury’s preferences. Below you may listen to his song and the 2020 Czech Eurovision entry Kemama:

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 in Helsinki and has achieved its best result in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 7 times and have been counting 3 qualifications to the Grand Final.

Last year, Lake Malawi represented the Czech Republic at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry Friend of a friend. The trio achieved an 11th place in the Grand Final in Israel. This has been their 2nd most successful participation in the contest.

Could Beeny Cristo set the bar even higher for his country in Rotterdam?