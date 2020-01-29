BTRC, the Belarusian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the twelve candidates who will battling at the forthcoming 2020 Belarusian national final.

Belarus will be selecting its Eurovision 2020 hopeful and entry via a national final scheduled to be held in Minsk no later than 6 March. A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. The show will be broadcast live on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24. The 2020 Belarusian Eurovision entry will be determined via combined jury/televoting deliberation.

The Candidates

Glamozda Anastasiya – Burning again

– Burning again Khmelnitskaya Darya – On Fire

– On Fire Bykova Julia (AURA ) – Forbid them

) – Forbid them Gribusova Valeria, Pashkevich Vladislav (VAL) – Until dawn

– Until dawn Pushnova Angelica – True Love

– True Love Shimanskaya Olga (NAPOLI) – Do not let me down

– Do not let me down Zakharik Alexandra (Sasha Zakharik) – Rocky Road

(Sasha Zakharik) – Rocky Road Smolskaya Ekaterina (KeyCi) – Chili Pepper

– Chili Pepper Yaroche Yan – Fire

– Fire Razvadovskaya Anastasiya – Hello

– Hello Grigoryeva Olga, Yanochkina Julia, Kaufman Svetlana (CHAKRAS band) – La-ley-la

– La-ley-la Vakhomchik Anastasiya (Anastasiya Malashkevich) – Invisible

Belarus in Eurovision

Belarus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the event was achieved in 2007 when Koldun placed 6th in Helsinki.

Belarus has competed 16 times in the contest and has not missed the competition since its debut. The Belarusians have only made it six times to the Grand Final in their 15 year Eurovision history.

In 2019 Zena was crowned the winner of the Belarusian national final and won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with her entry Like it.