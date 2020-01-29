Eurovision 2020: Highlights from the Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony

NPO, the Dutch national broadcaster, hosted the 2020 Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony and Semi-Allocation Draw yesterday at Rotterdam’s City Hall (Stadhuis). We some of the highlights from yesterday’s event in Rotterdam!



The event was hosted by three charming Eurovision 2020 hosts: Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit and Chantal Janzen. Rotterdam put up a very elegant and chic ceremony to officially kick off the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest preparations!

The Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv , Ms. Zippi Brand Franke, officially handed over the Eurovision baton to Rotterdam’s Mayor Mr. Ahmed Aboutaleb.

The Eurovision Host City Insignia key chain, which now weighs circa 30kg was handed over to Rotterdam, the 2020 Eurovision Host City.

Ms Zippi Brand told the Mayor of Rotterdam:

My first piece of advice is to start working! It is a huge project and you need to prepare. And Dare to Dream Rotterdam!

The Mayor of Rotterdam is looking forward to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon come May. He said that visitors to Rotterdam will find many unique things when they come to the city: green space, modern architecture and 180 nationalities!

Mr. Aboutaleb told the audience:

When you visit Rotterdam, you get the world.

Mr. Jon Ola Sand (Eurovision Executive Supervisor) supervised the ceremony and the draw for the last time as he will be stepping down from his post after the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in May. He has served is his post for 10 years.

Mr. Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2020 Executive Supervisor Event) was also present at the event. The Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group Members also graced the ocassion.

You can watch the Eurovision 2020 Semi-final Allocation Draw and Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony again below:

Source: eurovision.tv

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.