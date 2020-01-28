Armenia: AMPTV unveils the Depi Evratesil 2020 candidates

AMPTV, the Armenian national broadcaster has unveiled the candidates for the forthcoming edition of Depi Evratesil.

A total of twelve acts will partake in the 2020 Armenian national final- Depi Evratesil, scheduled to be held in Yerevan on Saturday 15 February and will be broadcast live on AMPTV’s Channel 1 and official website.

The Armenian broadcaster received a total of 53 valid applications for Eurovision 2020. Hereafer a professional jury consisting of Naira Gurjinyan, Anita Hakhverdyan, Lilia Nikoyan, Ruben Babayan, Vardan Hakobyan, Tigran Danielyan, David Tserunyan ( Head of Armenian Delegation at ESC), Karen Tataryan and Anush Ter-Ghukasyan (Head of Armenian Delegation at ESC)shortlisted the entries to twelve.

Depi Evratesil 2020 Candidates

Athena Manukyan

Tokionine

Erna

Miriam Baghdsaryan

Agop

Karina EVN

Vladimir Arzumanyan

Hayk Music

Arthur Alek

Gabriyel Jig

Eva RIDA

Sergey & Nikolay Harutyunov

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 13 year Eurovision history.

In 2019 AMPTV opted for an internal selection in order to select the Armenian Eurovision representative and entry for Tel Aviv. Srbuk flew the Armenian flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Walking Out, despite an extraordinary performance Armenia failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.