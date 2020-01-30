Spain: Blas Cantó releases his Eurovision entry ‘Universo’

The 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Cantó, has released his Eurovision entry ,Universo, along with its official music video.

You can watch Blas Cantó‘s Eurovision entry Universo for Rotterdam on RTVE’s official website here.

Universo has been composed by Dan Hammond and Blas himself, he had the green light from the Spanish broadcaster to develop and produce his Eurovision song.

The official music video of Universo was filmed in the Canary Islands, namely in Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

The Spanish 2020 Eurovision entry will be released on all Digital platforms on 31 January.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.