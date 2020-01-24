Dutch telecommunications and IT provider, KPN, has been confirmed as an Official ESC 2020 Partner.

KPN has been granted an extensive association and event and digital rights for the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

KPN’s partnership will entail the delivery of connectivity services that will support the global distribution of the TV signal and the provision of wifi and internet connection at the ESC 2020 venue- Rotterdam Ahoy.

Jon Ola Sand (ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

We are pleased to welcome the Dutch telecoms market leader KPN as an Official Partner of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. KPN’s vital infrastructure support will prove invaluable in helping audiences around the globe enjoy the event and their internet services will allow the thousands of delegates, artists and journalists in Rotterdam to stay connected globally at the world’s largest live music event.

Mark Versteegen (KPN Sponsorship Director) says:

We commit ourselves as a partner to the Eurovision Song Contest in Ahoy Rotterdam and together with the NPO and EBU we will make it a great event. With ‘the network of the Netherlands’, we will ensure the right fibre optic, mobile and Wi-Fi connections before and during one of the largest European media spectacles ever organized in the Netherlands. Rotterdam and the whole of the Netherlands will be under the spell of the Eurovision Song Contest in May and together with many of our employees we will make an important contribution to the success of the organization with our reliable network.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv