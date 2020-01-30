Today: Second wave of Eurovision 2020 tickets go on sale today!

Did you miss out on the First Wave of Eurovision 2020 ticket sales last month? Need not worry, as more tickets will be up for grabs today when the Second Wave of Eurovision tickets hits the stands! Hurry up and grab yours!



The Second Wave of Eurovision 2020 tickets are set to go on sale today Thursday 30 January at 12:00 CET.

You can purchase your tickets via tickets.songfestival.nl

You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here

The Eurovision tickets can be purchased via the official 2020 Eurovision ticketing agency Paylogic

Tickets

Ticket for all 9 shows will go on sale today during the Second Wave of ESC Ticket Sales.

11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury Show

12/05/2020– Semi-final 1 – Family Show

12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live Broadcast

13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury Show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family Show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live Broadcast

15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury Final

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family Show

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live Broadcast

Ticket Categories

The prices for the tickets range from 23 euros- 258 euros.

Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 Price List

Grand Final Price List

Standing Places ( on the arena floor)

Seated Seats ( 1st and 2nd tier)

Limited View Seats

Accesible Seats

Three Waves

Eurovision 2020 tickets will be sold in a total of three waves:

12/12/2019- First Wave (finished)



First Wave (finished) 30/01/2020 – Second Wave (today)



– Second Wave (today) mid/03/2020– Third Wave (date to be confirmed)



The exact number of tickets that will go on sale is yet to be determined as it will depend on how much space the stage and Green Room will occupy and require.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.