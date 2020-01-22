Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has kicked off preparations for its Eurovision 2020 project and has opened the song submission window for composers to submit their entries in order to fly to Rotterdam!

Azerbaijan is in full steam gearing up for the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Ictimai has announced today via its official Facebook page that the song submission window for Eurovision 2020 is open as of today until 7 February.

Musicians and composers can send in their songs to Ictimai via the following mechanisms:

Email: eurovision2020@itv.az

eurovision2020@itv.az Whats App: (050) 235 85 65

Ictimai posted on its official Facebook page the following message:

The Eurovision excitement has started! And you can become one of the main heroes of this excitement! Send us a song that will represent us in Europe by February 7th and get a chance to join our team! Maybe you’re the author of our winning entry!



Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2019 Azerbaijan opted for an internal selection and selected Chingiz to fly the Azerbaijani flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry Truth, achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

