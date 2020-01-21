Eurovision 2020: Rotterdammers and volunteers to receive free tickets

The Celebrate Together promotion and campaign where Rotterdammers with a low income (18 years and above) could apply to get a free Eurovision 2020 ticket has concluded. A total of 3,0000 locals registered in the campaign in order to grab a free ESC ticket!

All in all more than 3,000 Rotterdammers applied for the coveted free Eurovision tickets. They are all, in so far as they meet the promotional conditions, assured of two tickets for one of the nine shows.

This will make more than 6,000 people happy with access to this fantastic event at the Rotterdam Ahoy. The organization also strives for the nice extras such as free drinks and transportation that are included, so that all winners can enjoy a complete, carefree evening out. More than 600 people have used the extension period.

A total of 8,500 tickets were reserved for the competition, spread over the 9 shows: 1,000 tickets per show (3 Family Shows, 3 Jury Finals and 2 Semi-finals) and 500 tickets for the Grand Final. By the beginning of March at the latest, the applicants will be notified regarding the show they have been drawn in.

The ESC 2020 Organzing Committee and the City of Rotterdam expected all 8,500 tickets allocated for low income Rotterdammers to fly, but only circa 6,000 tickets will be handed out after the registration. Hence the City of Rotterdam and the 2020 ESC Organizing Committe have decided toallocate the remaining tickets to the ESC 2020 volunteers.

Said Kasmi (Rotterdam City Councilor for Culture, Tourism) says:



I am incredibly proud that we have been able to realize this promotion and that sufficient tickets have been reserved for this. This way we can make everyone who has registered happy and we don’t have to say a “no”. Moreover, we can now mark a second wish on our list. Namely that we can also treat all our enthusiastic volunteers with tickets. They are true ambassadors of the city and of the Eurovision Song Contest. They will ensure that everything runs smoothly and that all those thousands of fans and (foreign) visitors are welcomed hospitably.



Sietse Bakker ( ESC 2020 Executive Producer Event) says:

In line with our Open Up theme, we want to make the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest accessible to everyone. We are proud that with this promotion we can let so many people experience the Eurovision Song Contest. The icing on the cake is that we can also make our volunteers happy in this way.

In our opinion ending up with more tickets is indeed a much better outcome than disspointing many of the these people.

It is the first time in the 65 year history of the Eurovision Song Contest that so many tickets are available for free.



The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS