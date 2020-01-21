Finland: YLE unveils the UMK 2020 candidates

Finnish national broadcaster, YLE, has unveiled the names of the six UMK 2020 candidates today, one of them will represent Finland at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The Finns are gearing up for their 2020 national final UMK in full steam. The 2020 Finnish national final is scheduled to be held on Saturday 7 March. Finland, Sweden and Denmark will be determining their Eurovision 2020 act and entry on the same night.

A total of 6 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at UMK 2020. The Finnish national final will be hosted by Krista Siegfrids and Mikko Silvennoinen. The show will be broadcast live on YLE 1 at 20:00 CET. The 2020 Finnish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed international jury/public voting deliberation.

Tika – I Let My Heart Break

– I Let My Heart Break Erika Vikman – Cicciolina

– Cicciolina Aksel Kankaanranta – Looking Back

– Looking Back F3M – Bananas

– Bananas Sansa – Lover Vie

– Lover Vie Catharina Zühlke – Eternity

Finland in Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 53 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2019 the Finns opted for Darude & Sebastian Rejman to fly the Finnish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Hence the broadcaster selected the Finnish hopefuls internally and held a national final with a total of three songs. Darude & Sebastian’s Rejman’s Eurovision entry Look Away was selected via a 50/50 jury deliberation.

Despite an extraordinary performance Finland failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.