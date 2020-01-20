EBU: Martin Österdahl appointed as ESC Executive Supervisor

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has appointed Swedish Martin Österdahl as the new Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor, he will be replacing the current Executive Supervisor Jon Ola Sand after the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Martin Österdahl is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has been the Executive Producer of the last two Eurovision editions in Sweden organized by Swedish national broadcaster SVT (Malmo 2013 and Stockholm 2016). He has also served as a member of the ESC Reference Group between 2012 and 2018.

EBU’s Director of Media Mr. Jean Philip De Tender and the chairperson of the ESC Reference Group Mr.Dr Frank Dieter Freiling (ZDF) are the men behind the key decision to appoint the new ESC Executive Supervisor.

Mr. Jean Philip De Tender ( EBU Media Director) says:

Martin is the perfect candidate to continue and build on the exceptional work done by Jon Ola Sand over the past decade. The Eurovision Song Contest has been transformed under Jon Ola’s guidance, setting new standards in world-class television production. Martin is a great creative talent and has invaluable experience from his work as Executive Producer of two exceptional Contests and numerous other successful entertainment shows. He is an excellent leader and storyteller, which is core for us to work closely with EBU Members to develop and grow the world’s largest live music event in the next decade and beyond.

Mr.Martin Osterdahl ( new ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s largest live music event and the longest-running show on television. Its ability to entertain and unite people across Europe and beyond is unique and something that should never be taken for granted. I feel greatly honoured to be given the opportunity to strive for its continued evolvement and popularity into the future. I’m looking forward to joining the team in Geneva in May and can’t wait to get started.

Mr. Jon Ola Sand (ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

I’ve been working alongside Martin Österdahl for many years. First at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 and then again in 2016 but also in the ESC Reference Group where Martin was a valued member for 7 years. I’m confident that the future of the Eurovision Song Contest is in very capable hands and that Martin is the right person to take this incredible show to the next level.

Martin will start his new job at the end of April and will be the man taking over Jon Ola Sand’s role at the Eurovision Song Contest right after the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on 16 May. He will be overseeing both the Eurovision Song Contest and the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.