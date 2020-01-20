Eurovision 2020: Pieter Gabriel to produce opening track for Grand Final

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has announced that the multi talented 15 year old Pieter Gabriel will produce the opening track for the flag parade at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Pieter Gabriel (15), one of the biggest DJ talents in the Netherlands, is working with Musical Director Eric van Tijn on a special music production for the opening act of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

Sietse Bakker ( ESC 2020 Executive Producer Event), unveiled the news during the Eurosonic Noorderslag Music Conference in Groningen last week.

The 15 year old Electronic Dance Music DJ is working along with Eric Van Tijn on a special piece of music that will be heard during the celebrated flag parade at the 2020 Eurovision Grand Final.

Sietse Bakker ( Eurovision 2020 Executive Producer Event) says:

The Dutch music history will be celebrated internationally by the unique mix that Pieter Gabriel and Eric van Tijn will produce together. The Netherlands is known worldwide as the country with the best DJs and the Eurovision Song Contest is happy to offer young people the opportunity to present their talent to the world. This brings together Pieter Gabriel’s contribution in a unique way at the Grand Final. Additionally, the collaboration with Eric van Tijn will showcase that the Eurovision Song Contest can bridge the gap between the craftsmanship of young and experienced talent.

Pieter Gabriel says:

That I can make my music heard to millions of people is already a high point in my career. I am proud that in this way, together with Eric, I can make a contribution to the largest television event in the world.

About Pieter Gabriel

The 15-year-old Pieter Gabriel is no stranger to the EDM world. At the age of 12, Pieter Gabriel performed in front of a large audience at the Amsterdam Dance Event 2016.

In 2018, Pieter released his debut single Forever together with FOURCE and performed at the Christmas Music Gala.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.