Melodi Grand Prix 2020: Part Two! The Norwegian national selection goes on tonight, live from the H3 Arena in Oslo!

Tonight sees the second semi-final, where 4 acts from Eastern Norway will compete, but only one of them will perform their entry again in the Grand Final on 15 February. Here are the evening’s contestants:

Anna Jæger – How about Mars

– How about Mars Kim Wigaard & Maria Mohn – Fool for love

– Fool for love Rein Alexander – One last time

– One last time Tore Petterson – The start of something new

The 4 artists will compete in duels, which will be drawn by the presenters. The winners of each duel will fight against each other in the final Gold Duel. This is how the victor of the night will be determined.

This will join the five pre-qualified acts in the final, as well as last Saturday’s qualifier of the first semi-final, which was none other than Raylee with her pop entry Wild.

Besides the 4 competing acts, the pre-qualified song that will be introduced tonight is the one by Didrik & Emil Solli-Tangen, named Out of air.

How to watch

The first semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2020 starts at 19:50 CET and will air live from the H3 Arena in Oslo. You may follow the show via:

NRK1

Live at nrk.no

All six shows will be presented by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede Aase.

Norway at Eurovision 2019

Norway was nothing less than a great surprise at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Although not one of the big favorites of the competition, the KEiiNO trio and their pop song Spirit in the sky, reached the top in the audience’s favor.

However, they didn’t snatch the trophy, as they did not finish the same high in the ranking of the national juries. A very successful entry from Norway, which finished 6th on the overall scoreboard, with 331 points in total.

Who should progress to the final tonight? Stay tuned for the results!