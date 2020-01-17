Eurovision 2020: NPO invites all former Dutch representatives to Grand Final

Dutch national broadcaster, NPO, has announced that it will be inviting all the former Dutch Eurovision representatives to the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Ms. Shula Rijxman (NPO CEO), announced yesterday that all former Dutch ESC representatives be invited to the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Grand Final in Rotterdam. She unveiled the news during her annual New Year’s speech.

In her speech Ms. Rixjaman announced that she is looking forward to creating a real, Dutch version of the Eurovision Song Contest with millions of viewers, together with NOS and AVROTROS.

Ms. Shula Rijxman says:

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam this year will be the biggest highlight for public broadcaster. For this special Dutch edition, we will invite all the former Dutch Eurovision participants who are still among us: from Lenny Kuhr to the Toppers, from Anouk to Teach-In. Our national music history under one roof at the Grand Finale of “our” Eurovision edition!



65th edition

It is indeed a special occasion that the Eurovision Song Contest takes returns to the Netherlands after 40 years, and NPO’s CEO would like to see the 65th Eurovision Song Contest celebrated in an unforgettable way.

Shula Rijxman says:

It will be a unique edition, with a fantastic team who are currently very working hard.



A Eurovision Legacy

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2o20 Executive Producer Event) says:

With the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest we will be celebrating Eurovision’s 65 year legacy and everything that the Netherlands has to offer in 2020. It is therefore only logical for us to honor all former Dutch participants by inviting them to celebrate this with us.

Former Dutch Eurovision representatives

An overview of all former participants: Jetty Paerl † (1956), Corry Brokken † (1956, 1957, 1958), Teddy Scholten † (1959), Rudi Carrell † (1960), Greetje Kauffeld (1961), De Spelbrekers † ( 1962), Annie Palmen † (1963), Anneke Grönloh † (1964), Conny Vandenbos † (1965), Milly Scott (1966), Thérèse Steinmetz (1967), Ronnie Tober (1968), Lenny Kuhr (1969), Hearts Of Soul (1970), Saskia and Serge (1971), Sandra (†) and Andres (1972), Ben Cramer (1973), Mouth (†) and MacNeal (1974), Teach-In (1975), Sandra / Xandra Reemer † (1976, 1979), Heddy Lester (1977), Harmony (1978), Maggie MacNeal (1980), Linda Williams (1981), Bill van Dijk (1982), Bernadette (1983), Maribelle (1984), Frizzle Sizzle (1986) ), Marcha (1987), Gerard Joling (1988), Justine Pelmelay (1989), Maywood (1990), Humphrey Campbell (1992), Ruth Jacott (1993), Willeke Alberti (1994), Maxine & Franklin Brown (1996), Mrs. Einstein (1997), Edsilia Rombley (1998, 2007), Marlayne (1999), Linda Wagenmakers (2000), Michelle (2001), Esther Hart (2003), Re-union (2004), Glennis Grace (2005), Treble ( 2006), Hind (2008), De Toppers (2009), Sieneke (2010), 3JS (2011), Joan Franka (2012), Anouk (2013), The Common Linnets (2014), Trijntje Oosterhuis (2015), Douwe Bob (2016), O’G3NE (2017), Waylon (2018) and Duncan Laurence (2019).



The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.