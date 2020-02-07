Today: Aussie national final: Eurovision Australia Decides

Hold your horses Europe, the Aussies are all set to hold their second national final today with a total of ten acts vying to represent OZ at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Grab some breakast and join us for Eurovision: Australia Decides!

Eurovision fever is hitting our neighbours down under as the Aussies are gearing up for Eurovision 2020. The Australians are working from strength to strength in order to elect their Eurovision candidate for Rotterdam and are proud to hold their second national final today.

How to watch?

You can watch Eurovision: Australia Decides 2020 at 10:30 CET (20:30 AEDT) via the following channels:

About the show

The 2020 Australian national final will be held at the Gold Coast Exhibition and Convention Centre on the Gold Coast, Queenslannd and will be co-produced by SBS and Blink TV Australia. The show will be hosted by radio host, presenter and music buff Myf Warhurst, and comedian Joel Creasey. Eurovision – Australia Decides is set showcase the best of Australian music and bring the nation closer to the Eurovision action.

A total of 10 acts will fight for the golden ticket to Rotterdam during the live televised show.

The 2020 Australian national jury will consist of Jon Ola Sand (Eurovision Executive Supervisor), Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2015/ ESC winner) and Kate Miller-Heidke (Australia 2019).

The 2020 Australian Eurovision entry will be determined via a jury/public televoting deliberation.

Former Aussie representatives Dami Im ( 2016) and Kate Miller-Heidke (2019) will be gracing the show as special guests and will be treating the audience with their performances. Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2015) will be also gracing to show in order to treat his Aussie fans with his melodic voice and music.

The Participants

Diana Rouvas- Can we make heaven



Can we make heaven Jack Vidgen- I am King, I am Queen



I am King, I am Queen Jaguar Jonze- Rabbit Hole



Rabbit Hole Jordan-Ravi- Pushing Stars



Pushing Stars Montaigne- Don’t Break me



Don’t Break me Didirri- Raw Stuff



Raw Stuff Vanessa Amorosi- Lessons of love



Lessons of love Casey Donovan- Proud

Proud Mitch Tambo- Together



Together iOTA- Life



Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.