Portugal: Festival da Canção 2020 candidates unveiled

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the sixteen competing acts the forthcoming Portuguese national selection, Festival da Canção 2020.

Festival da Canção 2020 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 Semi-final and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 22, 29 February and 7 March. The Semi-finals are set to be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon, whilst the Grand Final will be held in Alves, Alentejo.

A total of six hosts will present the shows, all veteran FdC presenters: Jorge Gabriel & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira (Semi-final 1), José Carlos Malato & Sónia Araújo (Semi-final 2), Filomena Cautela & Vasco Palmeirim (Grand Final). Inês Lopes Gonçalves will be back as the Green Room hostess once again. All three shows will be broadcast live on RTP 1.

Eurovision fans will remember Filomena Cautela as she was one of the four charming hostesses at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

RTP unveiled the names of the sixteen FdC 2020 candidates and published their respective songs on Festival Da Cançao’s official Youtube channel.

Semi-final 1

Blasted – Rebellion

– Rebellion Filipe Sambado – Gerbera Amarela do Sul

– Gerbera Amarela do Sul Ian Mucznik – O Dia de Amanhã

– O Dia de Amanhã Elisa – Medo de Sentir

– Medo de Sentir MEERA – Copo de Gin

– Copo de Gin JJaZZ – Agora

– Agora Throes + The Shine – Movimento

– Movimento Bárbara Tinoco – Passe-Partout

Semi-final 2

Luiz Caracol & Gus Liberdade – Dói-me o País

– Dói-me o País Cláudio Frank – Quero-te Abraçar

– Quero-te Abraçar Kady – Diz Só

– Diz Só Dubio feat. +351 – Cegueira

– Cegueira Elisa Rodrigues – Não Voltes Mais

– Não Voltes Mais Judas – Cubismo Enviesado

– Cubismo Enviesado Jimmy P – Abensonhado

– Abensonhado Tomás Luzia – Mais Real Que O Amor

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019 Conan Osiris was crowned the winner of the Portuguese national final Festival da Cançao with his entry Telemoveis. Conan flew the Portuguese flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite an energetic performance Portugal failed to qualify to the Grand Final.