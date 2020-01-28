Eurovision 2020: Semi-final Allocation Draw results

A special draw was held today at Rotterdam’s City Hall in order to distribute the 35 semi-finalist countries into one of the two 2020 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, scheduled to be held on 12 and 14 May in Rotterdam.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final Allocation draw was held today at Rotterdam’s City Hall and was conducted by Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit under the supervision of Mr. Jon Ola Sand (Eurovision Executive Supervisor on behalf of the EBU).

Semi-final allocation draw results

Seventeen countries will compete in the first semi-final on 12 May, whilst eighteen countries will compete in the second semi-final on 14 May.

A total 35 countries were distributed into 5 pots and were allocated into one of the two semi-finals by a draw. During the the draw it was also determined in which half of the semi-final the allotted countries are to perform.

Another draw was held to determine which semi-final the Big 5 countries and the Netherlands are to vote in.

Semi-final 1

First half

North Macedonia

Belarus

Lithuania

Sweden

Slovenia

Australia

Ireland

Russia

Second half

Norway

Cyprus

Croatia

Azerbaijan

Malta

Israel

Ukraine

Romania

Belgium

Semi-final 2

First half

Austria

Moldova

Poland

San Marino

Serbia

Iceland

Czech Republic

Greece

Estonia

Second half

Denmark

Bulgaria

Switzerland

Finland

Armenia

Latvia

Georgia

Portugal

Albania

BIG 5 and Host Country

A special draw was also held in orde to determine the semi-final the BIG 5 countries and host country the Netherlands are to vote in.

Italy, Germany and the Netherlands will vote in the first semi-final on 12 May whilst Spain, France and United Kingdom will vote in the second semi-final on 14 May.

A total of 41 countries will participate at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. 35 countries will compete in the semi-finals, whilst the Big 5 and the host country The Netherlands are automatically qualified to compete in the Grand Final.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 12, 14, 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.