Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix 2020 kicks off in Norway with first semi-final!

May we have your attention please? Our heart beats tonight from Norway, where the Scandinavian country is all set to start searching for their next Eurovision representative, through their annual national selection event, Melodi Grand Prix.

It’s been 60 whole years since Norway’s Eurovision debut and they will be celebrated in a special way. The country’s broadcaster NRK decided to extend the Eurofans’ delight and tension by increasing the total number of the Melodi Grand Prix shows from 1 to 6. Discover all the information here.

Tonight sees the first semi-final, where 4 acts from Southern Norway will compete, but only one of them will grab the ticket to the Grand Final on 15 February. Here’s the evening’s running order:

Apart from the 4 contestants, one of the 5 pre-qualified artists is going to perform their entry tonight. It will be Sondrey with his song Take my time.

The format

As it will be the case in all 5 upcoming semi-finals, the 4 artists will compete in duels. The winners of each duel will fight against each other in the final Gold Duel. This is how the victor of the night will be determined.

How to watch

The first semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2020 starts at 19:50 CET and will air live from the H3 Arena in Oslo. You may follow the show via:

NRK1

Live at nrk.no

All six shows will be presented by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede Aase.

Norway at Eurovision 2019

Norway was nothing less than a great surprise at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Although not one of the big favorites of the competition, the KEiiNO trio and their pop song Spirit in the sky, reached the top in the audience’s favor.

However, they didn’t snatch the trophy, as they did not finish the same high in the ranking of the national juries. A very successful entry from Norway, which finished 6th on the overall scoreboard, with 331 points in total.