France: Will Tom Leeb fly to Rotterdam?

Is the cat out of the bag? French media outlet Le Parisien is reporting that Tom Leeb will represent France at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

According to Le Parisien upcoming and aspiring singer Tom Leeb will defend the French colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. French national broadcaster, France 2, is yet to officially unveil its ESC 2020 hopeful and remains tight lipped. France 2 has made no comment regarding this matter.

We will have to wait and see if Tom Leeb is indeed the 2020 French Eurovsion representative. Tom is a comedian, actor and singer.

It seems France has reverted to an internal selection in order to determine its Eurovision hopeful after using Destination Eurovision for two consecutive years.

About Tom Leeb

Tom Leeb was born in Paris in 1989 and is the son of famous French comedian Michel Leeb. Tom enjoys much fame and recognition in France. He has studied cinema, theatre, music, dance and singing in New York for five years and speaks fluent English.

Tom has worked in the cinema, television, theatre and released his first album Recollection in 2019.

He released his first single Are we too late in 2018.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2019 the French selected their ESC hopeful and entry via Destination Eurovision, thus sending Bilal Hassani to Tel Aviv with his entry Roi. Bilal placed 16th in the Grand Final in Israel.