Greece: Stefania will sing in Rotterdam!

Kalispera Athens! As the revelation of this year’s Eurovision participants from their respective countries is well and truly underway, it’s time for Greece to unveil who will defend their colors on the stage in Rotterdam. It’s the young singer Stefania!

A Superg!rl on Rotterdam’s stage!

The rumor mill had been in overdrive for several weeks now; but it’s now time for the official announcements! Once again, the Greek national broadcaster ERT decided to pick their Eurovision representative internally. During a series of discussions and meetings, a specially appointed jury evaluated all artists and songs wishing to represent the Balkan country at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest and finally offered the golden ticket to a Greek girl who lives in this year’s host country.

Stefania will be preparing to perform the song Superg!rl, which has been composed by the group ARCADE and the highly-acclaimed composer Dimitris Kontopoulos. He has been behind numerous past Eurovision entries, with the latest being Sergey Lazarev‘s Scream, which represented Russia last year in Tel Aviv and reached an honorable 3rd place.

The song’s lyrics are by Sharon Vaughn, while Fokas Evangelinos will take over Stefania’s stage presence. We are going to listen to the Greek entry at a later date.

Who is Stefania?

Stefania (birth name Stefania Liberakakis), was born in 2002 in Utrecht, The Netherlands to a Greek family. She started singing when she was just 8 years old and rose to fame two years later when she participated on the Dutch The Voice Kids. She then also sang as part of the Dutch children’s choir Kinderen voor Kinderen.

Stefania is not unknown to the Eurovision world, as she has already participated in Junior Eurovision in 2016. That year she represented the Netherlands with the girl band Kisses, ending up in the 8th place of the scoreboard.

Having pursued a solo music career, her first single Stupid reasons was released in 2018 and reached the top at Kids Top 20. One year later, her single Wonder came out in March 2019 and became the soundtrack of the animated movie Wonder Park, for which Stefania voiced one of the characters.

Her latest-released hit Turn around has surpassed 250,000 YouTube views and 89,000 Spotify streams.

The artist had expressed her interest in representing Greece in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest soon after last year’s event and was rumored as the hot favorite by plenty of Greek media for some months now. Ιn Greece she rose to fame after her performance at the MAD Video Music Awards 2019, where she performed the worldwide hit Con calma, along with Ilenia Williams and Konnie Metaxa.

Moreover, the Greek 2020 representative runs her own YouTube channel, with more than 50,000 subscribers.

Greece at Eurovision 2019

Last February ERT selected internally the singer Katerine Duska to represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Greek entry, which was released a few weeks later, was called Better love and was written by Katerine herself, as well as Leon of Athens and David Sneddon.

Following their 2018 elimination, Greece managed to compete again in the Grand Final, where Katerine finished 21st, collecting a total of 74 points.

This year in Rotterdam, Greece with Stefania will fight it out for a spot in the final from the first half of the second semi-final on 14 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Will Stefania bring Greece back to its older Eurovision glories with the new decade?