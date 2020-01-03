Lithuania: Experienced trio to host Eurovizijos 2020

Only a few days before starting the national selection, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, revealed more details concerning the forthcoming Eurovizijos 2020. Fasten your seat belts, the competition to become the successor of Jurij Veklenko is about to start.

It was last July when Lithuania officially confirmed the participation to the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The act will be selected through a national selection, as it has been the case for the past years. Eurovizijos 2020 will decide who will fly the Lithuanian flag in the Netherlands.

Moreover, last week LRT announced that a notorious trio will host the live shows. Presenters Gabrielė Martirosian and Giedrius Masalskis will be accompanied on stage by Ieva Zasimauskaitė, the Lithuanian representative at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Eurovizijos 2020

The competition will begin on 11 January 2020. LRT received more than 60 songs and selected 36, which will compete in three heats. The expert jury and the public will select a total of 18 acts that will advance to one of the two semi-finals. We will know who will fly to Rotterdam after the Grand final of Eurovizijos 2020 scheduled on 15 February 2020.

Last year Jurij Veklenko sang Run with the lions in Tel Aviv, finishing 11th of his semi-final with 93 points. This was small only one point behind Denmark. As reported by ESCtoday in the aftermath of that edition, it is possible that an error concerning the Italian televotes might have cost Lithuania a spot in the Grand Final. Will next year’s representative be more lucky?