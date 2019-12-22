Watch now: The Grand Final of Festivali i Këngës 58 in Albania

The time has come! It’s time we enjoyed the first act of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, as Albania is all set to pick their entrant for Rotterdam, in the Grand Final of their national selection event, Festivali i Këngës 58.

12 qualified acts from the two semi-final evenings that took place in Tirana last Thursday and Friday will battle it out for the only one coveted Eurovision ticket. Who should be the winner?

The line-up for tonight’s Grand Final was decided solely by a jury vote, which is also going to determine tonight’s victor. This jury consists of two Albanian music experts (Rita Petro and Mikaela Minga), as well as three international members: Dimitris Kontopoulos (composer of many Eurovision entries – Russia 2016, Greece 2017, Azerbaijan 2018, Russia 2019), Christer Björkman (Melodifestivalen producer and Head of Delegation of Sweden) and Felix Bergsson (Head of Delegation of Iceland).

The participants

The running order for tonight’s Grand Final is as follows:

Valon Shehu – Kutia e Pandorës Sara Bajraktari – Ajër Robert Berisha – Ajo nuk është unë Tiri Gjoci – Me gotën bosh Bojken Lako – Malaseen Arilena Ara – Shaj Gena – Shqiponja e lirë Kamela Islamaj – Më ngjyros Albërie Hadërgjonaj – Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua Elvana Gjata – Me tana Olta Boka – Botë për dy Era Rusi – Eja merre

How to watch

The Grand Final of Festivali i Këngës 58 starts tonight at 21:00 CET and you may follow the show live on:

The show will be hosted by Alketa Vejsiu.

Albania at Eurovision 2019

The Balkan country celebrated its 16th participation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. In keeping with their tradition, the winner of Festivali i Këngës went on to defend Albania’s colors on the Eurovision stage. It was Jonida Maliqi who represented the nation in Tel Aviv with the song Ktheju tokës (Return to your land), the lyrics of which referred to the Albanian emigration.

For the second time in a row, Albania progressed to the Grand Final, where Jonida finished 17th, scoring 90 points in total.

Who will fly to Rotterdam?

Will they manage to surpass their best ever result, Rona Nishliu’s 5th place in 2012?