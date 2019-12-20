Albania: The final line-up of Festivali i Këngës 58 is complete!

Crash boom bang! After two classy shows we are ready for the first national final of the 2020 Eurovision season. Live from Albania Festivali i Këngës 58 delivered a fierce competition. 20 acts entered the race, only 12 are through.

Tonight at the Palace of Congresses of Tirana the second semi-final of FiK 58 offered 10 quality performances. Seven of them progressed to the Grand Final scheduled on Sunday 22 December 2019 while the rest three were forced to bid farewell to the competition. A further set of 5 acts qualified from the first semi-final, which took place last Thursday. The results were decided solely by an expert jury vote.

The winners

An expert jury selected the winners of the two semi-finals. They are:

Sara Bajraktari – Ajër

Ajër Kamela Islamaj – Më ngjyros

Më ngjyros Bojken Lako – Malaseen

Malaseen Elvana Gjata – Me tana

Me tana Albërie Hadërgjonaj – Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua

Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua Tiri Gjoci – Me goten bosh

Me goten bosh Olta Boka – Bote per dy

Bote per dy Era Rusi – Eja merre

Eja merre Robert Berisha – Ajo nuk eshte une

Ajo nuk eshte une Gena – Shqiponja e Lire

Shqiponja e Lire Arilena Ara – Shaj

Shaj Valon Sheku – Kutia e Pandores

While the eliminated acts that stop their journey here are:

Aldo Bardhi – Melodi

– Melodi Devis Xherahu – Bisedoj me serenatën

– Bisedoj me serenatën Eli Fara & Stresi – Bohemë

– Bohemë Kanita Suma – Ankth

– Ankth Kastro Zizo – Asaj

– Asaj Nadia and Genc Tukiçi – Ju flet Tirana

– Ju flet Tirana Renis Gjoka – Loja

– Loja Wendi Mancaku – Ende

12 acts for one ticket

There you go! The final line-up for the first national selection of this season is complete. As it has been a tradition for the past years, Albania is the first country to publicly select both the singer and the act for Eurovision. The jury will decide the winner of Festivali i Këngës 58 during this Sunday’s Grand final.

After having hosted Mahmood and Giusy Ferreri during the first two shows, this Sunday FiK 58 will have the honour to welcome the 2018 runner-up, Eleni Foureira.

Who will win Festivali i Këngës 58 and fly to Rotterdam for Albania?