Tonight: The second semi-final of Festivali i Këngës 58 in Albania

Good evening Tirana! Did you have a good show last night? We very much hope so, because the Albanian Song Festival Festivali i Këngës goes live for the second night in a row with the second semi-final. Up for grabs are some more spots for this Sunday’s Grand Final.
The winner of Festivali i Këngës 58 will represent Albania at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May. A total of 20 acts were selected to compete. 10 jumped on stage last night during the first semi-final. Last night Italian star Mahmood delighted the audience with a guest-appearance.
Tonight it will be the turn of another prominent Italian singer: Giusy Ferreri.
The participants
Tonight, the Palace of Congresses of Tirana will offer 10 more acts to the audience. This is their running order:
- Kastro Zizo – Asaj
- Tiri Gjoci – Me gotën bosh
- Olta Boka – Botë për dy
- Era Rusi – Eja Merre
- Wendi Mancaku – Ende
- Robert Berisha – Aju nuk është unë
- Gena – Shqiponja e lirë
- Eli Fara and Stresi – Bohem
- Arilena Ara – Shaj
- Valon Shehu – Kutia e Pandorës
How to watch
The second semi-final of Festivali i Këngës 58 starts tonight at 20:30 CET and you may follow the show live on:
- RTSH1
- RTK1
- rtsh.al
- rtklive.com
Festivali i Këngës 58
At the end of the night, we will find out the complete line-up for the Grand Final on Sunday, as all qualifiers from both semi-final evenings will be revealed. The overall winner of Albania’s national selection will be decided solely by an expert jury. Host for the three nights is Alketa Vejsiu.