Tonight: The second semi-final of Festivali i Këngës 58 in Albania

Good evening Tirana! Did you have a good show last night? We very much hope so, because the Albanian Song Festival Festivali i Këngës goes live for the second night in a row with the second semi-final. Up for grabs are some more spots for this Sunday’s Grand Final.

The winner of Festivali i Këngës 58 will represent Albania at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May. A total of 20 acts were selected to compete. 10 jumped on stage last night during the first semi-final. Last night Italian star Mahmood delighted the audience with a guest-appearance.

Tonight it will be the turn of another prominent Italian singer: Giusy Ferreri.

The participants

Tonight, the Palace of Congresses of Tirana will offer 10 more acts to the audience. This is their running order:

How to watch

The second semi-final of Festivali i Këngës 58 starts tonight at 20:30 CET and you may follow the show live on:

Festivali i Këngës 58

At the end of the night, we will find out the complete line-up for the Grand Final on Sunday, as all qualifiers from both semi-final evenings will be revealed. The overall winner of Albania’s national selection will be decided solely by an expert jury. Host for the three nights is Alketa Vejsiu.

