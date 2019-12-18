Eurovision 2020: Second Wave of tickets to go on sale on 30 January

Did you manage to buy a Eurovision 2020 ticket in the First Wave? If not, you need not worry as there were be will plenty more tickets up for grabs next month when the Second Wave of ESC 2020 tickets hit the stands! Save the date: 30 January.

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster has announced today that the Second Wave of Eurovision 2020 tickets will go on sale on Thursday 30 January.

The first set on tickets were sold out within an hour, circa 23,000 tickets were put on sell on 12 December.

Second Wave of ESC 2020 Tickets

The 2020Eurovision tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday 30 January at 12:00 CET.

You can purchase your tickets via tickets.songfestival.nl

You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here

The Eurovision tickets can be purchased via the official 2020 Eurovision ticketing agency Paylogic

Tickets

Ticket for all 9 shows will be on sale during the Second Wave of ESC Ticket Sales.

11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury Show

12/05/2020– Semi-final 1 – Family Show

12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live Broadcast

13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury Show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family Show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live Broadcast

15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury Final

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family Show

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live Broadcast

Ticket Categories

Standing Places ( on the arena floor)

Seated Seats ( 1st and 2nd tier)

Limited View Seats

Accesible Seats

The prices for the tickets range from 18 euros- 248 euros.

Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 Price List

Grand Final Price List

Three Waves

Eurovision 2020 tickets will be sold in a total of three waves:

12/12/2019- First Wave (finished)



First Wave (finished) 30/01/2020 – Second Wave

– Second Wave mid/03/2020– Third Wave (date to be confirmed)



The exact number of tickets that will go on sale is yet to be determined as it will depend on how much space the stage and Green Room will occupy and require.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.