Eurovision 2020: Edsilia Rombley kicks off ESC 2020 filming in Rotterdam!

Edsilia Rombley, one of the three Eurovision 2020 hosts visited Rotterdam few days back where she was welcomed by Rotterdam’s City Councilor Said Kasmi.

Two time Dutch Eurovision representative and upcoming Eurovision 2020 hostesss, Edsilia Rombley, got the chance to tour Rotterdam in a special Eurovision car. She stopped at the iconic Rotterdam Central Station and drove through the Meent shopping street.

Said Kasmi, Rotterdam’s City Councilor welcomed the Eurovision star to the 2020 ESC host city.

Edsilia was accompanied by a tv crew during her Rotterdam tour. Hence AVROTROS has started filming small clips and material for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

Edsilia Rombley will co-host the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit. The trio is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May when the Eurovision lands in the city.

About Edsilia Rombley

Edsilia Rombley, is a familiar face to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has represented her homeland twice at the Eurovision Song Contest (1998, 2007). She has been the Dutch Eurovision spokesperson twice too.

Edsilia hails from Amsterdam where she was born in 1978. She shot to fame in 1996 when she won a Dutch talent show Soundmixshow. The following year she went on to win the European Soundmixshow.

Edsilia presented the first season of Beste Zangers on Avrotros. She has completed 7 theatre tours and is part of the Ladies of Soul ensemble since 2014.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Source: RTL Boulevard/ AVROTROS