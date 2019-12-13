Eurovision 2020: First wave of Live Show tickets sold out in 20 minutes

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has revealed that the Live Shows in the first wave of Eurovision 2020 ticket sales sold out in just 20 minutes.

The first set of Eurovision 2020 tickets for the live shows (Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 and Grand Final) sold out yesterday within 20 minutes. Forty minutes later the remaining tickets for the Family Shows, Jury Finals sold out too.

Circa 23,000 tickets spread throughout the 9 shows were put on sale yesterday. According to the ESC 2020 organizing body more than 80,000 people were online in the queue yesterday, trying to grab a ticket on about 200,000 devices.

65,000 Tickets

The second wave of ESC 2020 tickets will go on sale at the end of next month after the Semi-final Allocation Draw, which is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on Tuesday 28 January 2020. The third wave of tickets will go on sale in March.



Circa 65,000 tickets spread out within the 9 Eurovision shows are up for grabs. Two thirds of the tickets, more than 43,000 tickets are for the general public and fans.

The rest of the tickets have been reserved for the delegations from the 41 participating countries, EBU officials and sponsors.

The OGAE Fan Clubs have been allocated a package of 2,000 tickets per Jury Show and Live Show.

The Municipality of Rotterdam will be raffling a small part of the ESC 2020 tickets (8,500) among residents with a low income.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS/NOS