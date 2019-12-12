Are you coming to Rotterdam for Eurovision? Tickets for the 9 ESC 2020 shows will be up for grabs today. Hurry up and grab yours!
The 2020Eurovision tickets are set to go on sale today Thursday 12 December at 12:00 CET.
- You can purchase your tickets via tickets.songfestival.nl
- You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here
- The Eurovision tickets can be purchased via the official 2020 Eurovision ticketing agency Paylogic
Tickets
Ticket for all 9 shows will go on sale today during the First Wave of ESC Ticket Sales.
- 11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury Show
- 12/05/2020– Semi-final 1 – Family Show
- 12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live Broadcast
- 13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury Show
- 14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family Show
- 14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live Broadcast
- 15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury Final
- 16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family Show
- 16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live Broadcast
Ticket Categories
- Standing Places ( on the arena floor)
- Seated Seats ( 1st and 2nd tier)
- Limited View Seats
- Accesible Seats
Prices
ESC 2020 First Wave tickets will range from 18 euros to 248 euros.
Three Waves
Eurovision 2020 tickets will be sold in a total of three waves:
- 12/12/2019- First Wave
- late Jan/2020– Second Wave
- mid Mar/2020– Third Wave
The exact number of tickets that will go on sale is yet to be determined as it will depend on how much space the stage and Green Room will occupy and require.
The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.