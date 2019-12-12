Are you coming to Rotterdam for Eurovision? Tickets for the 9 ESC 2020 shows will be up for grabs today. Hurry up and grab yours!



The 2020Eurovision tickets are set to go on sale today Thursday 12 December at 12:00 CET.

You can purchase your tickets via tickets.songfestival.nl

You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here

The Eurovision tickets can be purchased via the official 2020 Eurovision ticketing agency Paylogic

Tickets

Ticket for all 9 shows will go on sale today during the First Wave of ESC Ticket Sales.

11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury Show

12/05/2020– Semi-final 1 – Family Show

12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live Broadcast

13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury Show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family Show

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live Broadcast

15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury Final

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family Show

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live Broadcast

Ticket Categories

Standing Places ( on the arena floor)

Seated Seats ( 1st and 2nd tier)

Limited View Seats

Accesible Seats

Prices

ESC 2020 First Wave tickets will range from 18 euros to 248 euros.

Three Waves

Eurovision 2020 tickets will be sold in a total of three waves:

12/12/2019- First Wave

First Wave late Jan/2020 – Second Wave

– Second Wave mid Mar/2020– Third Wave

The exact number of tickets that will go on sale is yet to be determined as it will depend on how much space the stage and Green Room will occupy and require.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.