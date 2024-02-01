Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-final #1 snippets

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the six competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2024’s First Semifinal.
The Swedish national broadcaster has released 1 minute snippets of the 6 competing entries at the Melodifestivalen 2024 First Semifinal:
- Adam Woods – Supernatural
- Samir & Viktor – Hela världen väntar
- Melina Borglowe – Min melodi
- Elisa Lindström – Forever Yours
- Lisa Ajax – Awful Liar
- Smash Into Pieces – Heroes Are Calling
The First Semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2024 will be held on Saturday at the Malmo Arena in Malmo.
Melodifestivalen 2024
Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.
- 03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)
- 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)
- 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)
- 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)
- 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)
- 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)
A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.
Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT