NDR, the German broadcaster, has revealed that it has received a total of 693 proposals for its forthcoming national final- Das Deutche Finale 2024.

Out of the 693 proposals, 572 are songs and 121 are proposals from singers. Now a special committee of experts is set to whittle down the submitted entries/proposals for the 2024 German national – Das Deutche Finale which is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2024.

Vielen Dank an alle 693 Bewerber für den deutschen ESC-Vorentscheid, wir freuen uns mega über euch! Unter ihnen haben 572 gleich auch einen oder mehrere Songs eingereicht, 121 haben sich mit ihrer Stimme als Sänger beworben. #DDFhttps://t.co/1cRhjBepSD pic.twitter.com/mi8JZGdEKS — ESC Deutschland (@eurovisionde) October 17, 2023

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 65 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2023 Lord of the Lost represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Blood & Glitter‘.

Source: ESCToday/ NDR

Photo credit: NDR