RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster officially kicked off the Benidorm Fest 2023 week yesterday with a grand opening and an extraordinary Orange Carpet Event.

The Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony and Orange Carpet was held at the Benidorm Palace yesterday with a a grand line up of RTVE , City of Benidorm, Comunitat Valenciana officials and dignitaries. Former Spanish Eurovision representatives: Rosa (Spain 2002), Barei (Spain 2016), Miki (Spain 2019), Soraya (Spain 2009) Serafin Zubiri (Spain 1992, 2000) graced the event.

Former Benidorm Fest 2022 acts also attended the ceremonyt: Xeinn, Rayden, Varry Brava, Unique, , Sara Deop, Gonzalo Hermida.

RTVE’s Eva Mora (Head of Delegation) and Maria Eizaguirre (Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE) looked stunning in their elegant attire. The Benidorm Fest 2023 competing slayed with their glitzy and glamorous look. The Spanish national broadcaster organized a glitzy, glamorous and classy party!

Check out the photo gallery below courtesy of RTVE:

Source: RTVE

Photo Gallery credit and cover photo: RTVE