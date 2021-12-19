Tonight: Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Paris

Bonsoir Europe, this is Paris calling! We are travelling all the way to the majestic French capital today for the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 19 nations will be battling for the coveted Grand Prix during tonight’s show, only one of them will be crowned the winner of the evening! France Televisions and the EBU have prepared an exciting and entertaining show full of surprises for our tiny tots!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest at 16:00 CET via the following channels:

About the Show

The 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held at La Seine Musicale in Paris and will be hosted by Élodie Gossuin, Olivier Minne and Carla.

Valentina (Junior Eurovision 2020 winner/France), DJ duo Ofenbach and Barbara Pravi (France 2021) will the special guests performing during the show

The show will be produced by France Television under the baton of Alexandra Redde-Amiel (French Head of Delegation at ESC).

The Participating Countries

Germany: Pauline – Imagine Us Georgia: Niko Kajaia – Let’s Count The Smiles Poland: Sara James – Somebody Malta: Ike & Kaya – My Home Italy: Elisabetta Lizza – Specchio (Mirror On The Wall) Bulgaria: Denislava & Martin – Voice Of Love Russia: Tanya Mezhentseva – Mon Ami Ireland: Maiú Levi Lawlor – Saor (Disappear) Armenia: Maléna – Qami Qami Kazakhstan: Alinur Khazim & Beknur Zhanibekuly – Ертегі әлемі (Fairy World) Albania: Anna Gjebrea – Stand By You Ukraine: Olena Usenko – Vazhil France: Enzo – Tic Tac Azerbaijan: Sona Azizova – One Of Those Days Netherlands: Ayana – Mata Sugu Aō Ne Spain: Levi Díaz – Reír Serbia: Jovana & Dunja – Oči Deteta (Children’s Eyes) North Macedonia: Datje Muzika – Green Forces Portugal: Simão Oliveira – O Rapaz

Source: Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Photo credit: EBU/ Junior Eurovision Song Contest