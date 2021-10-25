Israel: X Factor Israel kicks off on 30 October

Shalom Europe! The X Factor Israel kicks off next Saturday 30 October, Israel is gearing up for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Israel is set to selects its Eurovision act and entry via X Factor Israel, the show will be broadcast on Reshet 13. The show is set to kick off this Saturday and will run for several weeks.

About X Factor Israel

X Factor Israel has aired in Israel on Channel 2 (3 seasons) and Reshet 13. The show is based on the British reality format developed by Simon Cowell.

Eden Alene won X Factor Israel in 2017.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.