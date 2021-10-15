The Netherlands: Nikkie Tutorials wins Televizier Best Female Presenter Award

Nikkie Tutorials, one of the four Eurovision 2021 hosts, has been awarded the Televizier Best Female Host Award for 2021.

Nikkie Tutorials aka Nikkie Jaeger slayed the house at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest when she co- hosted the competition in Rotterdam with Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit and Chantal Jansen. Nikkie mesmerised television spectators both at home in the Netherlands and overseas when she took the Eurovision last May.

Nikkie’s charm and charisma has earned her the prestigious Dutch tv award. She was awarded the Televizier Best Female Host Award during an extraordinary event.

Last night the 2021 Gouden Televizier Awards were held at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam. Many familiar Eurovision personalities graced the glitzy and glamorous ceremony: Cornald Maas (Dutch Eurovision commentator/ESC Dutch Committee member), Sietse Bakker (Executive Producer Eurovision 2021), Jan Smit (Dutch Eurovision commentator member/ Eurovision 2021 host), Stefania (Greece 2021) etc.

AVROTROS, NOS and NPO co-hosted the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam last May.

Source: AVROTROS/ ESCToday

Photo credit: AVROTROS