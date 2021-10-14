Netta, the 2008 Israeli Eurovision winner, has released a new single along with its official music video.

Netta is back in action with a bang! She has dropped a brand new single ‘CEO‘. The song has been penned by Netta Barzilai, Avshalom Ariel and Itay Shimoni. Whilst Boaz van de Beatz and Avshalom Ariel have produced Netta’s latest song.

The official music of ‘CEO‘ has been directed by Roy Raz and produced by Ella Flexser. Eden Shabtai is behind the music video’s choreography.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the event four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998 and 2008). Netta won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her entry ‘ Toy’.