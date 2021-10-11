UA: PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Ukraine will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry via a national selection.

The 2022 Ukrainian national selection is set to kick off by mid February and conclude by early March. UA:PBC‘s collaboration with private channel STB has concluded. Hence the Ukrainian national selection will be organized by the Ukrainian national broadcaster on its own.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be solely broadcast on UA:PBC in Ukraine next year.

UA: PBC has opened a tender in order to determine the tv production company which will produce the shows.

The tv company producing the shows will be expected to:

produce the TV version of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022;

produce a backup tape of the performance of the national selection winner for Eurovision 2022;

provide and implement the audiovisual and artistic solution for the performance of the national selection winner for Eurovision 2022 (Eurovision act production).

The TV production of the national selection includes the following tasks:

preliminary selection of performers, forming the national selection jury, ensuring transparent audience voting;

proposals of the location, stage solution and director’s vision (act production for the participants and artist looks creation), rehearsals, TV production (including brandbook and graphics development and production) and, if necessary, the live signal carriage to UA: PBC’s TV channels).

Candidates wishing to compete at the upcoming 2022 Ukrainian national selection can apply via UA: PBC’s official website from 8-24 October 2021.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: UA:PBC/ESCToday