The 2007 Armenian Eurovision representative, Hayko, has passed away today aged 48 due to COVID 19.

We have some sad news today, Hayko, one of the most popular Armenian artists passed away today due to the COVID 19 pandemic. He represented Armenia at the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinki with his entry ‘ Anytime you need‘ , achieving a 8th place in the competition.

In 2003 and 2006 he won the Best Singer Award at the Armenian National Music Awards.

ESCToday would like to convey its sincere condelences to Hayko’s family and friends during this distressing period. RIP.