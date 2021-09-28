Serbia: RTS has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2022

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for its forthcoming national final and published the rules and regulations of the competition.

Serbia is preparing in full swing for its upcoming national final and is working round the clock in its quest to select the 2022 Serbian Eurovision act and entry.

Artists and composers can submit their entries to RTS until December 1st 2021 via the following link.

After the conclusion of the song submission deadline the Serbian broadcaster will evaluate all received entries and will shortlist them for the national final. If the Serbian national broadcaster is not satisfied with the submitted entries it will select the act and entry via an internal selection.

RTS adds that in the event of the cancellation of the competition due to the current COVID 19 pandemic the 2022 Serbian Eurovision entry and act will be selected internally.

The Serbian broadcaster published the rules and regulations for its 2022 Eurovision national final along with the competition’s rule book.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco‘.

Source: RTS/ ESCToday