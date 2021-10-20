United Kingdom: BBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

The BBC, the British national broadcaster, has confirmed that the United Kingdom will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Hence the UK will be joining the list of the countries who have confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition.

The BBC will be unveiling further details regarding its Eurovision 2022 plan of action in due course.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 63 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman represented the United Kingdom at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Embers‘.

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/EBU