Rotterdam Calling: Snippets from Rehearsals Day #6

Good morning Europe, the Eurovision 2021 rehearsals continue in full steam in the 2021 Eurovision host city .Fifteen countries will rehearse today, nine of them for the second time and six of them for the very first time. We bring you the video snippets of today’s rehearsals which have been released by the EBU.

Rotterdam is all set to the welcome the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with open arms. Today sees Day #6 of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest rehearsals.

Malta and the first set of acts from the 2021 Eurovision Second Semi- Semi-final grace the stage today for the second time: San Marino, Estonia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland and Serbia.

We will also see the BIG 5 countries (Spain, France, UK, Italy and Germany) + host nation the Netherlands take the Eurovision stage for the very first time today.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

