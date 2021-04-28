ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 11th day, with the results from Germany!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

Today we’ll be back to Central Europe, as INFE Germany is ready to disclose its votes!

Top 10 from INFE Germany

1 point goes to Serbia

2 points go to Azerbaijan

3 points go to Malta

4 points go to Finland

5 points go to Romania

6 points go to Lithuania

7 points go to Cyprus

8 points go to San Marino

10 points go to Switzerland and…

12 points go to… France!

Voila! 12 points for France and Barbara Pravi, who is among the strong contenders of this year’s trophy! Will Barbara bring the 6th victory to France after 44 whole years?

The scoreboard

Switzerland – 94 points

France – 58 points

Malta – 53 points

San Marino – 52 points

– 52 points Lithuania – 42 points

– 42 points Cyprus –42 points

–42 points Greece – 40 points

– 40 points Romania – 32 points

– 32 points Azerbaijan – 30 points

– 30 points Finland – 23 points

– 23 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Ukraine – 13 points

– 13 points Italy – 12 points

– 12 points Russia – 12 points

– 12 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Sweden – 11 points

– 11 points Estonia – 10 points

– 10 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Croatia – 1 point

– 1 point Serbia – 1 point

– 1 point Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!