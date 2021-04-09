The 2021 Moldovan Eurovision hopeful, Natalia Gordienko, has dropped the Russian version of her Eurovision entry ‘Sugar’.

Natalia Gordienko is currently in Athens rehearsing for her Eurovision performance in Rotterdam along with her four dancers and Fokas Evagelinos.

The Moldovan star has released her ESC entry ‘Sugar‘ in Russian ‘туз буби‘ :

About Sugar….

‘Sugar‘ has been composed by Dimitris Kontopoulos and Phillip Kirkorov and penned by Katya Sarik (Russian version). The Dream Team are back in action yet again! Natalia’s Eurovision staging will be directed by the internationally celebrated Greek maestro Fokas Evagellinos. Well known Greek entrepeneur Ilias Kokotos is the man behind the Moldovan Eurovision project.

Natalia in Eurovision

Natalia Gordienko was set to represent Moldova at Eurovision 2020 with her entry ‘Prison‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Moldovan national broadcaster invited the multi talented artist to return to the competition this year.

Natalia is no new face to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has already graced the ESC stage in 2006 when the event was held in Athens.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 15 times.