Greece: Four dancers to accompany Stefania in Rotterdam

Four dashing dancers will accompany Stefania during her performance on stage at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Four multi facetted Greek dancers will be on stage with Stefania when will perform her Eurovision entry ‘Last Dance‘ in Rotterdam: Nikos Koukakis, Marcus Giakoumoglou, Kostas Pavlopoulos and Yiorgos Papadopoulos.

Marcus Giakoumoglou has already graced the Eurovision stage when he accompanied Demy on stage at Eurovision 2017 in Kyiv as a dancer. The multi facetted Greek dancer has great experience and has worked in many shows in his homeland.

Fokas’ magic touch

Stefania’s Eurovision 2021 staging will be directed by the internationally acclaimed Greek maestro Fokas Evagelinos, who has masterminded many stagings at our beloved contest: Russia (2006, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2019), Greece (2004, 2005, 2009, 2017), Belarus (2007), Moldova (2018), Azerbaijan (2013, 2018), Spain (2019), Ukraine (2008) etc.

About Stefania

Stefania was set to fly the Greek flag at the 2020 Eurovision edition with her entry ‘Supergirl‘, but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Hereafter the Greek national broadcaster invited the young artist to represent Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

‘Last Dance‘ is an uptempo melody which has been composed and penned by Dimitris Kontopoulos, Sharon Vaghn and Arcade, namely the same team behind last year’s Greek Eurovision entry ‘Supergirl‘.

The Greek Eurovision Dream Team consisting of Dimitris Kontopoulos, Ilias Kokotos and Fokas Evangelinos are behind Stefania’s Eurovision entry ‘Last Dance.’

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and has won the competition once in 2005 with Helena Paparizou‘s My number one.

The Mediterranean country has partaken 40 times in the contest so far.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory.