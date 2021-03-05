Serbia: Hurricane drop their Eurovision entry ‘Loco Loco’

The 2021 Serbian Eurovision hopefuls, Hurricane, have premiered their Eurovision entry ‘ Loco Loco’.

Serbia will be heading to Rotterdam with Hurricane and their entry ‘Loco Loco‘.The Serbian hopefuls have released their Eurovision 2021 entry along with its official music video.

The 2021 Serbian Eurovision entry has been composed by Nemanja Antonić and penned by Sanja Vučić (Serbia 2016, 2020, 2021). Darko Dimitrov has been responsible for the song’s arrangements.

The Serbian trio were set to represent the Balkan nation in 2020 but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Hereafter the Serbian national broadcaster invited the girls back to the competition in 2021, thus Hurricane will defend the Serbian colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.